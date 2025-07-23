The Baltimore Orioles made another midseason roster move Tuesday as they look to generate momentum in the second half of the season. The team recalled Dylan Carlson from Triple-A Norfolk ahead of their matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. To clear space on the Orioles depth chart, infielder Luis Vazquez was optioned. The move was first reported by Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun, who shared the update on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The Orioles have recalled outfielder Dylan Carlson from Triple-A Norfolk

optioned infielder Luis Vázquez ahead of tonight's game against the Guardians.”

This roster move comes at a crucial moment. The Orioles are currently sitting last in the AL East standings with a 44-55 record, 14.5 games behind the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays. As they search for consistency and offensive spark, Carlson’s recall is a sign the front office isn’t giving up just yet.

The 26-year-old outfielder has already appeared in 41 games with the Orioles this season, slashing .234/.271/.378 with four home runs and a .650 OPS. Though he’s struggled with consistency at the major league level, his recent Triple-A hot streak in Norfolk gave the club enough reason to give him another shot. He’s shown better plate discipline and some extra-base power that had been missing earlier in the season.

The promotion came in response to Carlson’s strong minor league performance — a clear sign that the Orioles continue to prioritize performance-based roster decisions and internal development.

Baltimore’s decision to demote Vazquez signals a shift in priority toward outfield depth. With the team sitting behind the Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East standings, the Orioles need production — immediately — if they hope to re-enter the postseason conversation. A good first step would be mounting a comeback against the Guardians, who currently lead 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning of Tuesday's matchup.

Carlson’s return isn’t just about numbers — it’s about timing. As Baltimore looks to climb out of the AL East basement and regain momentum in the playoff race, every roster move carries weight. If Carlson can bring the energy and execution he showed in Triple-A, he could become a key piece in a crucial stretch. After starting the season 11-18 over their first 29 games, the club has gone a solid 28-22 over their last 50. It’s clear the O's are trending in the right direction — but they’ll need more consistency to stay in the mix. Baltimore is betting on upside, urgency, and a player with something to prove.