Steven Kwan just added a new line to his resume — and it’s one that’s been a long time coming. The Guardians’ standout outfielder crushed two home runs on Wednesday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles, marking the first multi-homer game of his MLB career. Both blasts came off veteran righty Charlie Morton, including a no-doubter to right field that tied the game 3-3 in the fifth inning.

Steven Kwan has multiple homers today for the very first time in his career! pic.twitter.com/U622uS6dHb — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 24, 2025

Kwan’s power display is particularly significant, considering his recent wrist issues that limited him prior to the All-Star break. His first home run of the day — a solo shot in the third — was his first since June 13 and seventh of the season. With the Guardians riding an 11-2 stretch since July 10 and playing some of the best baseball in the American League, Kwan heating up is more than just a feel-good story — it’s a potential turning point.

Through 415 plate appearances this season, Kwan is slashing a consistent .285/.348/.393 with elite contact skills and plus defense. While he’s not a traditional slugger, he’s walked more than he’s struck out in each of the past two seasons, making him an ideal leadoff hitter in today’s game.

The Guardians are listening in on offers for Steven Kwan

The Guardians’ offense, which has leaned on a balanced approach, has been surging since the break, and Kwan’s production couldn’t be more timely. Logan Allen, who struggled early and allowed three runs in the first inning, regrouped to toss four scoreless frames after Kwan’s first homer helped chip away at the deficit. Cleveland went on to claw back into the game, riding the momentum shift sparked by Kwan’s bat.

Off the field, Kwan has also become one of the more intriguing names mentioned in trade chatter ahead of the MLB trade deadline. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, teams like the Phillies and Padres have inquired about the Gold Glove outfielder, both in search of left field upgrades.

Still, ESPN’s Buster Olney reports the Guardians are “unlikely” to deal Kwan unless blown away by an offer. And that makes sense — he’s under club control through 2027 and is earning just $4.175 million this season. For a team within striking distance of a playoff spot and with a favorable schedule ahead, moving one of their most reliable bats would be a bold call.

Cleveland’s front office is known for being open to offers on almost anyone not named José Ramírez, and names like Emmanuel Clase, Shane Bieber, and Cade Smith have surfaced in trade rumors. But with Kwan’s value — both on the field and in the clubhouse — it’s hard to imagine the Guardians letting him go without a serious haul in return.

For now, Kwan’s doing what he does best: setting the tone at the top of the lineup and playing Gold Glove-caliber defense in left. And on Wednesday, he reminded everyone that there’s still more pop in his bat than most people give him credit for.