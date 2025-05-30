The Baltimore Orioles are in the basement of the American League East as May wraps up. After consecutive playoff appearances, their chances are slim and getting slimmer by the day. That means the Orioles could be sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline, with pending free agent Ryan O'Hearn lurking as a potential target. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal has more on their potential trade deadline plans.

“The Baltimore Orioles, while not yet giving up on their season, are informing clubs that if they continue at their present trajectory, they will be sellers at the deadline,” Rosenthal wrote. “Stating the obvious? Perhaps. At 19-36, the Orioles’ playoff odds as of Thursday stood at 1.3 percent.”

“First baseman/outfielder Ryan O’Hearn, a potential free agent whose .977 OPS ranks fourth in the majors, is among Baltimore’s intriguing trade candidates. O’Hearn’s .327 expected batting average is just 11 points below his actual mark, and his .518 expected slugging percentage is just 32 points below,” Rosenthal wrote.

Cedric Mullins is also a pending unrestricted free agent this offseason. The centerfielder is one of the last holdovers from the horrendous Orioles teams and has been key to their recent success. Even this year, he has ten homers and 31 RBIs with a .771 OPS. Despite his great run with Baltimore, it could be time to trade Mullins.

The Orioles also have a lot of pitchers who could be available. But their starting pitching has been a massive part of the problem this season. Zach Eflin and Charlie Morton likely won't get much traction because of their poor starts. And the Orioles are unlikely to trade Tomoyuki Sugano, according to Rosenthal, to protect their relationship with Japanese players.

The Orioles look to get back on track this weekend with a home series against the Chicago White Sox. If they get swept, they will have the worst record in the American League.