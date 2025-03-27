Although the Baltimore Orioles had some significant losses in the MLB offseason, they still have plenty of potential. Guys like Anthony Santander and Gunnar Henderson make this a legitimate team.

However, the trade deadline might be Baltimore's best friend in a matter of months. After the Orioles lost Corbin Burnes in free agency, they don't have the top ace.

As a result, it had MLB insider Chad Jennings thinking about what the team could do.

“The core of homegrown position players will keep the Orioles in the hunt for four months,” Jennings said. “At which point it will be painfully obvious that, to go much further, the Orioles will need a top-of-the-rotation arm.

“No team will get more attention at the trade deadline as the Orioles have Coby Mayo, Samuel Basello, and Heston Kjersted to dangle as bait.”

Although those guys are quality players on the 42-man rotation, the team might have to make some desperate moves. Teams like the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox make life difficult for the Orioles.

Despite their hitting core being elite, they will still need pitching. Despite trading for Burnes, it appeared to be a one-year rental. Now, they might need to find their next starting ace.

The Orioles might have to use the trade deadline for a starting ace

Losing Burnes isn't easy in the slightest. After all, he had a 15-9 record in his lone season in Baltimore. While his ERA was the lowest in three seasons, the wins weren't there. Some of which weren't his fault.

However, the fit seemed a bit clunky. Also, Burnes seemed to likely not re-sign with the Orioles once the season was over. He was traded to the team with the expectation of re-signing.

Following 2024, he ended up signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Now, guys like Dean Kremer and Charlie Morton are taking the mound.

Both are respectable pitchers, but Burnes's void will certainly be felt in 2025. The Orioles could land someone like Sonny Gray or even Dylan Cease.

The two pitchers would easily be the top ace in the rotation. However, Cease is on a one-year deal, much like Burnes was. History could repeat itself in Baltimore if they don't commit him.

Either way, desperate times call for desperate measures. With the Yankees and Red Sox surging, this might be the ultimate time for the franchise to make a move.

If the Orioles are red-hot, it'll give them more incentive to trade for a starting ace.