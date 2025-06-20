Adley Rutschman is a late scratch from the Baltimore Orioles' lineup for their Friday contest against the New York Yankees. New reports reveal the exact reason why he's receiving a second off-day in one week.

The 27-year-old catcher is ruled out, as he is dealing with left abdominal tightness, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports. It's not entirely clear what led to Adley Rutschman receiving the injury. Gary Sanches is stepping in as catcher for the Orioles instead and will be batting sixth in the order.

“Rutschman scratched. Left abdominal tightness.”

This comes just a couple of days after Rutschman had a night off on Wednesday. That break was reported as giving the Orioles' star a breather. So, the injury likely occurred either sometime on Thursday night or during warmups leading up to Friday's game against the Yankees.

This story is currently developing, and more information will be published soon.