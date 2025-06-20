The Baltimore Orioles are having a rough season, and at this point, they have several players on the trade block. Despite that, they still have some talent that deserves recognition for a spot on the 2025 All-Star team. Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, and Felix Bautista all have made a case for potentially making it on the All-Star team while wearing the Orioles colors.

Ryan O'Hearn and Jackson Holliday have dominated the MLB fan voting results. This is surprising, considering that the usual All-Stars are struggling to garner the attention they usually get. The O's are in a bit of a bind, and they might need to do more. Likewise, some of their known stars might need to do more, and that would mean a good stretch where they get hot.

With the midsummer classic just around the corner, there is some time to make the All-Star team. Yet, the time is running out. Still, Henderson, Rutschman, and Bautista have done enough to warrant consideration. Their path to the All-Star Game is uncertain, but there is a chance for them to make the team and prove to the world why they belong.

Gunnar Henderson could make the All-Star Team

Henderson has been part of the struggling Baltimore offense this season. Regardless, he has still been productive and has a shot to make another appearance on the All-Star team. Henderson is currently batting .282 with eight home runs, 22 RBIs, and 35 runs. While he is not close to matching the pace of the 37 home runs he had last season, there is still time to make an impact. The metrics show that there is potential for more.

Baseball Savant illustrates this clearly, as Henderson has a batting run value of 70 and a baserunning value of 98. Also, his average exit velocity is at a value of 90, while his hard-hit rate value is 88. Henderson also has a bat speed value of 93. Yes, there have been some struggles, but his past performance suggests that a turnaround may be forthcoming.

Henderson has proven himself to be invaluable to the Orioles' organization. Overall, he is one of their better players, and any hope of a turnaround this season will start with him.

Adley Rutschman is still the face of the Orioles

Rutschman recently clobbered a game-tying two-run home run to help a comeback for the Orioles. Significantly, he is starting to heat up after a slow start, and it's no coincidence that the O's are surging. Rutschman is currently batting .227 with eight home runs, 20 RBIs, and 31 runs. Additionally, he has a .372 slugging percentage and a .319 on-base percentage. All this bodes well, and the hidden values are also solid.

Baseball Savant notes that his run values on all three fronts are down. However, his squared-up percentage value, chase percentage value, and whiff percentage value are all elite, at 93. Rutschman's walk percentage value is also above average, at 80%. Overall, he is a player who has shown in the past that he can batter the baseball and change the game with one swing. It has happened several times this season.

Rutschman swatted an RBI triple on May 11 against the Los Angeles Angels to give the O's a lead they never relinquished. Then, on May 21, he blasted a three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers that put the game out of reach. Rutschman contributed again on June 6 against the Seattle Mariners, delivering a two-run home run to tie the game. If there is anyone who has been the heart of the O's, it's Rutschman.

Felix Bautista shuts the door down

To win baseball games, teams need closers. The pitching staff has been horrible this season. Yet, the closer has been excellent. Bautista has remained stout, shutting the door down and not letting teams get the best of him. So far, he is 0-1 with a 2.81 ERA with 15 saves in 16 chances.

The metrics for Bautista remain strong. Ultimately, he lives and dies on his offspeed pitch, as his offspeed run value is 93. His expected batting opponent average is a value of 99, which is royalty. Additionally, Bautista has an expected ERA value of 93. He also has performed well with his strikeout percentage value, which is 94, and his fastball velocity value is 91. Where most pitchers have let the Orioles down, Bautista has been the one constant.

When the coaches vote for a closer, Bautista must be in consideration. While the O's have not been a good team this year, the few wins they have gotten have been thanks to Bautista's efforts in preserving the leads. There is no doubt that Bautista continues to deliver excellent results for the Orioles and should represent them on the 2025 All-Star Team.