The Baltimore Orioles took home a 2-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, and much of the thanks can be given to starting pitcher Zach Eflin. His performance on the mound gave exactly what the club needed to pull off its 20th win of the season.

Eflin ended Friday's contest with six strikes and a walk while allowing four hits and zero earned runs through 7.0 innings pitched. It was a great outing for a pitcher who has largely been struggling throughout the season so far.

Zach Eflin puts together his best start of the season

This is the type of pitching the Orioles need if they hope to bounce back from their incredibly slow start to the season. Pitching hasn't been a strong suit for Baltimore, but Zach Eflin's performance at least brings some hope to Baltimore's coaching staff. It's a sign that maybe he can lead the charge and turn things around with the summer approaching.

Entering Friday's contest, the 31-year-old pitcher owned a 5.40 ERA and 1.170 WHIP while recording just 18 strikeouts through 33.1 innings pitched. Zach Eflin's performance on the mound against the White Sox should improve his confidence and potentially carry some momentum into his next start.

There's still plenty of time for him, and the Orioles, for that matter, to right the ship. Especially if Zach Elfin can play like he did in Baltimore last season. He proved to be incredibly reliable for the club last season after being traded. During his first stint with the franchise, Eflin owned a 2.60 ERA and 1.120 WHIP with 47 strikeouts through 55.1 innings pitched.

The win on Friday snapped a two-game losing streak, as the Orioles went 1-2 in their home series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Baltimore still has two games remaining against the White Sox before taking on the Seattle Mariners in a three-game series in Seattle. Zach Eflin's next start is projected to be against the Mariners.