The Baltimore Orioles took home a 2-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, and much of the thanks can be given to starting pitcher Zach Eflin. His performance on the mound gave exactly what the club needed to pull off its 20th win of the season.

Eflin ended Friday's contest with six strikes and a walk while allowing four hits and zero earned runs through 7.0 innings pitched. It was a great outing for a pitcher who has largely been struggling throughout the season so far.

This is the type of pitching the Orioles need if they hope to bounce back from their incredibly slow start to the season. Pitching hasn't been a strong suit for Baltimore, but Zach Eflin's performance at least brings some hope to Baltimore's coaching staff. It's a sign that maybe he can lead the charge and turn things around with the summer approaching.

Article Continues Below
More Baltimore Orioles News
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) runs the bases after hitting a run-scoring single in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Orioles’ first baseman suffers injury vs. White SoxJoey Mistretta ·
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) and right fielder Ryan O'Hearn (32) do a leaping low five to celebrate the victory against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
MLB rumors: What Orioles are telling trade suitors about deadline plansChristopher Hennessy ·
Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker (45) walks back to the dugout in the seventh inning at Target Field.
Orioles rumors: Insider reveals Baltimore’s leading manager candidatesChristopher Hennessy ·
Kyle Gibson resurfaces with Rays after brutal Orioles campaign
Kyle Gibson resurfaces with Rays after brutal Orioles campaignChris Spiering ·
marlins, sandy Alcántara
1 player Miami Marlins must trade before 2025 deadlineGarrett Kerman ·
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) greeted by outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) who scored on his two run home run in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Orioles get Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins injury updatesJoey Mistretta ·

Entering Friday's contest, the 31-year-old pitcher owned a 5.40 ERA and 1.170 WHIP while recording just 18 strikeouts through 33.1 innings pitched. Zach Eflin's performance on the mound against the White Sox should improve his confidence and potentially carry some momentum into his next start.

There's still plenty of time for him, and the Orioles, for that matter, to right the ship. Especially if Zach Elfin can play like he did in Baltimore last season. He proved to be incredibly reliable for the club last season after being traded. During his first stint with the franchise, Eflin owned a 2.60 ERA and 1.120 WHIP with 47 strikeouts through 55.1 innings pitched.

The win on Friday snapped a two-game losing streak, as the Orioles went 1-2 in their home series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Baltimore still has two games remaining against the White Sox before taking on the Seattle Mariners in a three-game series in Seattle. Zach Eflin's next start is projected to be against the Mariners.