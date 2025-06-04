The Baltimore Orioles are not off to the start they expected in 2025. After struggling through the beginning of the season, the Orioles fired Brandon Hyde when they were 15-28. However, Baltimore's players continue to look on the bright side and try to have fun with one another in 2025. An autograph note from Gunnar Henderson earlier this week accused Colton Cowser of being afraid of shrimp.

Cowser fired back, defending himself from a story that came out of an Orioles fishing trip. Henderson, Cowser, Adley Rutschman, and Ryan Mountcastle went on a trip before the season began this spring. While Cowser's interaction with the shrimp was not caught on video, Henderson joked that his 25-year-out teammate is afraid of them.

Ahead of their game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night, Cowser denied Henderson's claim. He explained what really happened to MLB.com's Jake Rill, saying that he is not afraid of shrimp.

“I’m not afraid of shrimp, by the way. I will grab the shrimp. One time, one jumped out of my hand and had to grab it off the ground and it took a little bit longer because it was in the crevice of the deck.”

Article Continues Below

Those few seconds were all that Henderson, Rutschman, and Mountcastle needed to give their outfielder a tough time. However, the jokes are all in jest and the Orioles remain a tight-knit group. Unfortunately for them, it has yet to translate to wins.

Cowser is one of many Baltimore players who have underwhelmed so far this season. He and Rutschman continue to work their way out of slumps to start the season. Henderson and Mountcastle are doing better, but are not at the same level as they were in 2024.

Without Hyde at the helm, the Orioles face big questions when it comes to their future. Baltimore hopes that returnees from the injured list can help them find their way in the American League once again.

On paper, the Orioles have as much talent as anyone in the league. If they can put things together, they have plenty of time to find their way back into playoff contention.