The Baltimore Orioles are turning to left-hander Trevor Rogers for Wednesday night’s start against the Tampa Bay Rays, hoping the former All-Star can offer a spark to the Orioles pitching rotation. The move marks Rogers’ second MLB call-up of the season and his sixth overall appearance with the club.

Rogers has spent most of 2025 at Triple-A Norfolk, where he posted a 0-3 record and 5.46 ERA across seven starts. While the numbers don’t jump off the page, Baltimore’s staff has remained encouraged by his recent trends in strikeouts and control.

Speaking to MLB.com’s Joey Johnston, interim manager Tony Mansolino explained the reasoning behind the call-up.

“We’re really optimistic. I always ask the pitching guys how Trevor looked after every start in Norfolk, and they’ve been really, really bullish on how good he has looked.”

Mansolino added that the club sees a noticeable shift in Rogers’ form.

“Trevor is a proven pitcher in the big leagues. He kind of looks like himself now. I think he probably looks more like the pitcher they probably traded for, so we’re really excited to see him.”

The southpaw was acquired from the Miami Marlins in July 2024 and previously earned an All-Star selection in 2021, when he posted a 2.64 ERA with Miami. Since then, however, his big league record is 7-24. This season’s MLB call-up stems largely from his dominant outing on May 24, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Red Sox at Fenway Park, striking out five and walking none in a 2-1 win.

He joined the Orioles’ taxi squad Tuesday in Tampa and spoke to reporters from the clubhouse at George M. Steinbrenner Field, where Wednesday’s game will take place.

“Everything mentally and physically is in a good spot right now,” said Rogers from the Steinbrenner Field clubhouse, where he joined the Orioles on Tuesday as a member of the taxi squad.

As Johnston noted in his piece for MLB.com, Rogers also acknowledged the mental toll of waiting for another opportunity wore on him.

“The need to have patience kind of wears on you sometimes, I’m going to be honest. But I have to tell myself every day to control what I can control. Be where my feet are, just be patient — I had to tell myself that constantly.”

Baltimore continues to make rotation adjustments as it navigates a competitive AL East. Rogers’ opportunity to re-establish himself in the majors adds another layer to the Orioles’ evolving strategy. While this outing may not guarantee a permanent role, it gives the club a chance to assess whether Rogers can return to the form that once made him a standout.