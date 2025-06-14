The Baltimore Orioles are set to play the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday afternoon. According to Roch Kubatko of masnsports.com, the Orioles will receive a boost for the game as Gary Sanchez returns from injury.

“Gary Sánchez reinstated from IL. Maverick Handley optioned,” Kubatko wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Sanchez has been dealing with a wrist injury. The former New York Yankees two-time All-Star is currently in his first season with Baltimore. His return will help the O's, but Sanchez was struggling before getting placed on the injured list.

Through 12 games played, Sanchez has slashed .100/.200/.100 across 35 total plate appearances. The numbers are obviously far from ideal, but it also was a limited sample size. The veteran catcher, who hit more than 30 home runs twice during his time with the Yankees, features serious power prowess from the right side of the plate.

Baltimore needs all of the help it can get amid a lackluster 28-40 start to the '25 campaign. Sanchez will not save the Orioles' season, but he could help the team's offensive attack.

Article Continues Below

Orioles trying to build positive momentum

The Orioles and Angels will go head-to-head on Saturday afternoon at 4:05 PM EST. The teams will play again on Sunday in the series finale. Baltimore will then embark upon a seven-game road trip. Four of those games will be played against the Tampa Bay Rays with the next three coming in New York against the Yankees.

If the Orioles want to keep any chance of reaching the postseason alive, they must turn things around as soon as possible. Otherwise, the O's will likely sell at the trade deadline and begin to prepare for the 2026 campaign.

Gary Sanchez will do everything he can to give the Orioles a boost. With that being said, Baltimore needs to turn in a complete team effort in order to get back on track.