Despite numerous injuries that impacted both the pitching staff and position players in 2024, the Baltimore Orioles still managed to make the AL East division race with the New York Yankees interesting. Unfortunately, promising starter Grayson Rodriguez was unable to contribute down the stretch after suffering a shoulder injury in July and being shut down for the rest of the season.

Rodriguez was on the mound Wednesday for the Orioles, getting in his second spring training start. However, he may be sidelined for some time as the pitcher is dealing with triceps soreness in his throwing arm, per Orioles reporter Roch Kubatko on X. The team will reevaluate the righty on Friday, hopefully providing more information on the seriousness of the setback.

The Orioles can’t afford to lose Grayson Rodriguez

During Rodriguez’s Grapefruit League outing against the Twins on Wednesday his velocity was down, according to a report on RotoWire. The 25-year-old hurler averaged 93.2 mph and was recorded throwing his four-seam fastball at just 89.5 mph. Immediately following the start, Rodriguez attributed the dip in zip to feeling “sluggish,” insisting it was not injury-related.

However, it now seems that the pitcher may have picked up an injury. The Orioles hope it’s just soreness. But a more in depth exam will reveal what Rodriguez is dealing with.

Last season, Rodriguez suffered a right shoulder injury involving lat/teres discomfort. So it seems unlikely he’s dealing with the same ailment this spring as the Orioles classified his current issue as triceps soreness.

The Orioles selected Rodriguez with the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft. However, he didn’t make his major league debut until 2023. Baltimore is relying on a big season from Rodriguez in 2025 after the team lost ace Corbin Burnes, who signed a six-year, $210 million deal with the Diamondbacks this offseason.

Rodriguez even changed his delivery and added a new pitch in an effort to avoid injury this year. He’s expected to follow Zach Eflin at the top of the Orioles’ rotation this season.