The Baltimore Orioles were forced to scratch starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez minutes before his scheduled start on August 6 due to right lat/teres discomfort. The following day the second-year starter was placed on the 15-day injured list with the shoulder ailment and was shut down to allow the strain to heal.

While the Orioles expect to have Rodriguez back on the mound this season, the 24-year-old righty took a positive step in his recovery Thursday when he was seen throwing in the outfield, per WNST Baltimore’s Luke Jones on X. Rodriguez appeared to be throwing from around 90 feet.

At 20 games over .500 entering play on Thursday, the Orioles have been one of the best teams in baseball this season. However, Baltimore is in a tight division race at just half a game behind the first-place New York Yankees in the AL East.

The team would certainly benefit from a return by Rodriguez. Though he’s been on the shelf since his last start on July 21, Rodriguez is 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.243 WHIP and 130 strikeouts in 116.2 innings for the Orioles so far this season. He’s produced 1.4 bWAR in 20 starts in 2024.

The Orioles need a healthy Grayson Rodriguez back in the rotation

The Orioles have been hit hard by injuries to their starting pitchers this season. Baltimore lost starters John Means and Tyler Wells for the season at the end of May as both pitchers were forced to undergo Tommy John surgery. The following month the Orioles’ rotation was further sapped when Kyle Bradish also needed Tommy John surgery, ending his season.

Baltimore picked up starter Zack Eflin in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline. The nine-year veteran has pitched well since joining the Orioles with a 4-0 record and a 2.13 ERA, 1.026 WHIP, 8.9 K/9 and a 180 ERA+ in four starts. But Eflin is also hurt, landing on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation. The Orioles hope to have Eflin back on the mound when he’s first eligible but his absence leaves Baltimore’s rotation extremely thin. Corbin Burnes must be protected at all costs!

Despite the lengthy list of injured starters, the Orioles optioned Trevor Rogers to the minors on Thursday. Baltimore acquired Rogers in a deal with the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline in an effort to add healthy arms to their depleted rotation. The 26-year-old lefty has pitched poorly for the Orioles with an ugly 7.11 ERA, 1.842 WHIP, 5.7 K/9 and an ERA+ of 54 across four starts. The team hopes he can reset and return to form in Triple-A.

Until Rodriguez and Eflin are able to return to the rotation the Orioles will be operating at a significant pitching disadvantage. The timing is not ideal with the AL East division on the line. But if Baltimore can get healthy in September, the team could be in position for a postseason run.