The Baltimore Orioles raised concerns about pitcher Grayson Rodriguez after he sustained an elbow injury during spring training. Those concerns are now heightened following a serious setback.

On Thursday, Rodriguez was scratched from a bullpen session due to a sore shoulder, per Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com. He will undergo an MRI on his shoulder.

Rodriguez had complained to Orioles manager Brandon Hyde in March about soreness in his triceps. This latest concern has nothing to do with his elbow and triceps issues, but it does not bode well for Rodriguez's future.

Rodriguez missed the last two months of the 2024 season due to a right lat strain. During spring training, he devoted himself to returning to throwing.

This latest setback comes at a time when the Orioles are struggling. They are currently 7-10 and in last place in the American League East. Rodriguez has officially joined seven other Orioles starters on the injured list.

The others are Tyler Wells (UCL repair surgery), Trevor Rogers (right knee subluxation), Zach Eflin (right lat strain), Chayce McDermott (right lat strain), Kyle Bradish (Tommy John surgery), and Albert Suárez (right subscapularis strain).

Despite all this, Orioles general manager Mike Elias has pushed back against “panic” narratives and hopes for the best.

Rodriguez's recovery has now been marred, and there is no real certainty about his return. His history works in his favor in overcoming injury and being solid on the mound.

Grayson Rodriguez's seems to recover fairly well

Rodriguez missed three months of the 2022 season due to a right lat strain sustained while pitching for Triple A's Norfolk Tides. He recovered in time for his first MLB season the following year.

Rodriguez became one of the Orioles best pitchers. He finished the year with a 4.35 ERA over the course of 23 starts.

Before his injury, Rodriguez started the 2024 season with promise. He had an ERA of 3.83 with 113 strikeouts over 20 starts.

Rodriguez first sustained elbow trouble from April 30-May 18 before sustaining the right lat strain on Aug. 7 that sidelined him for the rest of the year.

It was during spring training that Rodriguez began to show signs of improvement. He was seen throwing off the mound before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays in late March.

History apeears to suggest that when Rodriguez comes off injury he steadily improves.