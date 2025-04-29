The Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday to open their series. That was only their second win in eight games, dating back to last week's series against the Cincinnati Reds. They are in last place in the American League East and have a lot of questions to answer. The Orioles hitters called a players-only meeting that pitcher Grayson Rodriguez spoke about with Foul Territory.

“You take some veterans who can run the meetings and stuff like that, I mean that's good. That's kinda saying ‘there's really no drama that's happening in the clubhouse right now.' Which is good. I think that some teams that are losing games kinda have a little bit of extra drama. Right now, not really seeing that in the clubhouse. I think guys are trying to figure it out, trying to come up with different ways we can score runs, kinda getting back to the basics.”

The fact that there is no rift in the Orioles' locker room is a good sign, as their young team is falling behind pace. Their pitching and hitting need to improve to get into the playoff discussion in the American League, as only the White Sox have a worse record than they do in the AL.

Getting Rodriguez back in the rotation will help the Orioles moving forward. Their pitching, specifically Charlie Morton and Dean Kremer, has been miserable to start the year. Rodriguez posted a 3.86 ERA in 20 starts last year, picking up 13 wins at just 24 years old. He has not made a start this year, as he is dealing with a lat strain.

The Orioles can start their path back to contention by taking this series from the Yankees. The Bombers came in riding high, but were silenced by Tomikoyu Sugano on Monday night. Carlos Rodon faces Kyle Gibson, who is making his first start of the year, on Tuesday.