The Baltimore Orioles are without shortstop Gunnar Henderson as the 2025 campaign is underway, but that shouldn't be the case for long.

Henderson, who is dealing with an injury, was batting leadoff in Triple-A on Friday as he rehabs an intercostal strain.

Via Roch Kubatko:

Earlier this week, Orioles GM Mike Elias hinted that Henderson shouldn't miss too much time, and he also expressed confidence in the rest of the offense picking up the slack.

Via WBAL TV:

“Definitely not good that we are breaking here without Gunnar, but I think the position player core in this offense can pick up the slack.” Elias said. “But, he will start the season out on the IL. Which will be a minimum of seven days missed. We're going to try to get him out there as soon as possible.”

Henderson, who is coming off a massive 2024 season, didn't play much in spring training because of the ailment. The youngster led the Orioles last year, slashing .281 with 37 home runs and 92 RBI. He's considered one of the top players in the sport. Jackson Holliday played SS on Opening Day on Thursday and did a nice job. Jorge Mateo returned on Friday however, and filled in at short, while Holliday shifted over to second base. He also hit his first homer of the year, but Baltimore lost 8-2.

Henderson's IL stint began on Monday, therefore, he could return on April 3 at the earliest. The infielder was 1 for 3 on Friday as the Norfolk Tides lost 9-2 to the Durham Bulls.

The injury initially happened on February 27 in Grapefruit League action. Considering this is an abdominal issue, the Orioles will be cautious with his recovery. After all, baseball is a rotational sport that involves every single core muscle.

If the O's are going to be a playoff team again, they certainly need Henderson healthy.