The sole silver lining to the Boston Red Sox’s historic bashing of the Baltimore Orioles on Friday was that the second game of a planned doubleheader was postponed due to weather. So the Orioles didn’t need to retake the field hours after enduring a 19-5 thumping. But that rainout was made up Saturday. And while the Red Sox took the day game, Baltimore got a measure of revenge with a 2-1 victory in the nightcap.

As it turns out, that 2-1 win was so very close to being a 2-0 shutout. The Orioles had held Boston scoreless through eight innings. But in the ninth, Abraham Toro led off with a home run to center field that Jorge Mateo came incredibly close to robbing, per MLB on X.

Jorge Mateo was SO close to making a sensational home run robbery

Mateo tracked Toro’s shot right to the wall in center before leaping and actually getting leather on the ball. For a brief moment, it appeared he’d made a magnificent catch. However, he couldn’t hold on and both the ball and Mateo ended up going over the fence.

Jorge Mateo gives maximum effort despite Orioles’ lost season

Still, it was a sterling effort from Mateo. Primarily a shortstop, he was making a rare start in center field Saturday night. The sixth-year veteran had started 352 Major League games in his career but only made 12 starts in center field prior to the matchup at Fenway.

Mateo has become a useful utility player for the Orioles, covering multiple infield and outfield positions. And based on his all out attempt on Toro’s long ball, it appears he’s completely recovered from the season-ending Tommy John surgery he underwent on his non-throwing elbow last year.

Despite coming up just short on the home run robbery, the Orioles managed to hang on for the victory. However, it’s just the team’s second win in its last 12 games. Baltimore has endured a painfully disappointing season. Things are so bad for the birds that the team fired long time manager Brandon Hyde last week.

With Saturday’s victory, the Orioles are now 17-34 and 14 games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the AL East. They’ll look to leave Fenway with a 2-2 split in the series finale Sunday.