The Baltimore Orioles are in the midst of a disastrous season. Injuries have decimated the team and just about nothing is going right for Baltimore at the moment. And the Boston Red Sox took the opportunity to pour salt in the Orioles' wounds Friday by bashing the birds in historic fashion.

After seven and a half fairly mundane innings, the Red Sox unloaded in the bottom of the eighth. Boston sent 18 batters to the plate and scored 13 runs, the most the team has put up in an inning since June 27, 2003, per Roch Kubatko on X.

The Orioles entered the bottom of the eighth down 6-3 and still had a reasonable hope of making a comeback. But Boston’s bats were relentless. The Red Sox collected three walks and 12 hits, including seven in a row, to score 13 runs and make it a 19-3 game.

Red Sox’s slugger Rafael Devers led the offensive onslaught against the Orioles

Rafael Devers, who has come out of an early season slump in a big way and even had a walk-off home run for the Red Sox earlier in the week, had a monster game. Devers went 4-6 with two home runs, three runs scored and a ridiculous eight RBI on the day.

The beatdown couldn’t have come at a more demoralizing time for the Orioles. The team recently fired manager Brandon Hyde – interestingly, Baltimore did so just a week after Hyde spoke confidently about his job security.

The Orioles’ playoff hopes are essentially extinct as Grayson Rodriguez, Jordan Westburg, Colton Cowser, Tyler O’Neill, Ramon Laureano and more remain on the injured list. After Friday’s massacre, the Orioles are 16-32 and 13.5 games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the AL East.

The Red Sox haven’t been off to the hottest start but they’ve now won four of their last six to improve to 26-26 on the season. Boston sits six games out of first place in the division.

Even more disheartening for Baltimore is that the 19-5 annihilation was just Game 1 of a doubleheader. So, yes, the Orioles have to go out and face the Red Sox all over again in a matter of hours.