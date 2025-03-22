The Baltimore Orioles have added veteran depth to their rotation by reuniting with 2021 All-Star pitcher Kyle Gibson on a one-year deal worth $5.25 million, with up to $1.525 million more available through incentives. This signing arrives just days before the Orioles open the season, addressing a pressing need following injuries and departures that have thinned their pitching staff.

Gibson, 37, rejoins an Orioles team that saw considerable success during his previous stint in 2023, where he contributed significantly to their unexpected 101-win campaign and American League East title. During that season, Gibson made 33 starts and recorded a solid 15-9 record, pitching 192 innings while compiling a 4.73 ERA. His durability has been a consistent strength throughout his career, as he's logged at least 29 starts in nine of his ten full seasons.

Baltimore's pitching staff has faced notable challenges heading into 2025. The departure of ace Corbin Burnes, who joined the Arizona Diamondbacks on a substantial six-year, $210 million contract, left a significant void. Additionally, promising right-hander Grayson Rodriguez has been sidelined due to elbow inflammation and is starting the season on the injured list. These setbacks emphasized the importance of adding a dependable arm like Gibson to bolster rotation stability.

Kyle Gibson and the Orioles reunite after stint with Cardinals

Last year with the St. Louis Cardinals, Gibson provided steady if unspectacular contributions, making 30 starts with an 8-8 record and a 4.24 ERA over 169⅔ innings pitched. His performance demonstrated that he remains a reliable innings-eater who can alleviate the strain on a bullpen throughout the long MLB season.

The Orioles' rotation now features experienced starters such as Charlie Morton and Japanese veteran Tomoyuki Sugano, who also signed one-year contracts this offseason. Alongside Zach Eflin and Dean Kremer, Gibson is expected to offer vital experience and consistency to a rotation that still has uncertainty around its top spots.

Initially, Gibson may need some additional preparation time before taking the mound for Baltimore, possibly beginning the season with a minor league stint or brief injured list placement. Manager Brandon Hyde emphasized the necessity of a ramp-up period for Gibson, considering his delayed spring training activity.

Overall, Gibson's signing reinforces the Orioles' efforts to maintain their competitiveness in a challenging AL East division. Baltimore's management clearly values Gibson's history of durability and professionalism, viewing him as a key contributor who can help guide the younger arms on their staff as they chase postseason ambitions again in 2025.