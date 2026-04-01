The Denver Broncos are going all-in on the 2026 season. After falling short of making the Super Bowl last season, the team is determined to finish the job next season. That's apparent with their biggest offseason move, trading for star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Waddle will be the big-time receiving threat that Denver has long been looking for.

It's fair to say that everyone in Colorado is excited to see Waddle play for the Broncos. There are plenty of reasons to be pumped up, after all. Head coach Sean Payton detailed what makes Waddle a dangerous receiving threat in the NFL: his explosiveness and ability to stop on a dime.

“With regards to the player, he is explosive,” Payton said, per Aric DiLalla. “I think if you asked me the single biggest thing that I think he does well is he's extremely fast and he stops fast. He can sink his hips in transition.”

The Broncos already had a solid wide receiver group, all things considered. Courtland Sutton emerged as a viable top option for Denver last season, and they had players like Marvin Mims and Pat Bryant to complement him. However, the prevalent belief amongst fans was that the offense still has a second gear that can be unlocked.

Waddle doesn't exactly fit the WR1 archetype. However, he does perfectly complement the Broncos' receiving core, particularly Sutton. Waddle's blazing speed and vertical threat will give more space for the big-bodied Sutton to work his magic 1-on-1 against cornerbacks. The former Dolphins wide receiver is also an elite route-runner and can create separation for himself on deep routes, a trait that quarterback Bo Nix will love.

The Broncos finished last season as the best team in the AFC, thanks in large part to their defense. Denver's defense was on par with the Seattle Seahawks as one of the toughest units in the league. It was that defense that kept the Broncos in the mix in the AFC Championship Game even without Nix under center. That defense was kept largely intact this offseason. Now, with an offense that's just gotten an upgrade, how far will Denver go in 2026?