Veteran slugger Pete Alonso is wasting no time in making his presence felt in his first stint with the Baltimore Orioles.

When Alonso chose the Orioles in the offseason, it was billed as a franchise-defining swing. Now, as spring training continues to take shape, the early returns on Alonso’s time in Baltimore have been instructive.

Teammates are already lauding the 31-year-old Alonso, who has made two home runs in two games in the Grapefruit League. While most newcomers would feel awkward exerting their leadership from the onset, Alonso is a different breed.

“We have a really special group, and I feel like, for me, being able to just communicate with the guys is really important,” said Alonso in an interview with the MLB Network.

“I just want to share my experience when I can. Experience is valuable, and this group is really talented, and I just want to help the best way I can.”

Alonso left the New York Mets after a stellar campaign last season, wherein he posted career-bests of .272 batting average and 170 hits on top of 38 home runs and 126 RBIs.

Obviously, he wants to sustain his success as he suits up for the Orioles. He stressed that he is focused on becoming a more efficient hitter and “not being too passive.”

“It's not just wanting to be a hitter, it's just wanting to win at-bats, just being consistent. If I'm getting a pitch over the middle of the plate, I want to be able to capitalize on it and push it hard between the lines,” added Alonso.

The five-time All-Star signed a five-year, $155 million deal with the Orioles, a move that immediately increased the team's competitiveness.

While it is still early, what is clear at this stage is that the Orioles have found their power bat, and the upcoming season could be a defining one for Alonso.