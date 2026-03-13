With the Baltimore Orioles getting ready in spring training to prepare for the 2026 season, the team has announced the pitcher who will get the ball on Opening Day. After the Orioles' challenging season in 2025, they are looking to make some noise this upcoming season, as pitcher Trevor Rogers will get the Opening Day nod, giving his reaction to the honor.

Rogers had spent the first five seasons with the Miami Marlins before getting dealt to Baltimore in 2024, as 2025 was truly the season that showed off his ability. He would speak on how “fired up” he is to be named the Opening Day starter for the team.

“It's an honor for me to take the ball for game one and show up for the fans at Camden Yards,” Rogers said, according to the team's X, formerly Twitter, page. “I'm fired up and ready to go.”

Trevor Rogers on the Orioles' rotation for 2026

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In 18 starts for Rogers, he re-emerged as an exciting player, pitching a 1.81 ERA to go along with 103 strikeouts and a 9-3 record. The other choice besides Rodgers would have likely been Kyle Bradish, who also had a good season in 2025, pitching a 2.53 ERA to go along with 47 strikeouts and a 1-1 record in six games.

“We both knew, probably even before we got into camp, how good this rotation can be,” Rogers said Friday about Bradish and him, according to The Baltimore Banner. “This is probably one of the most underrated rotations in all of baseball. It’s probably the best command rotation that I’ve been a part of. And then having Bradish at the top of it, his overall stuff and velocity, spin, you name it, he’s going to be huge for us this year.”

At any rate, Rogers looks to set the tone for the Orioles as they look to improve after finishing with a 75-87 record, finishing last in the AL East. Opening Day is set for Thursday, March 26, at Camden Yards against the Minnesota Twins.