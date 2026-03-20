Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday is continuing to recover from a broken hamate bone in his right hand. While he will begin the season on the injured list, Holliday is taking steps forward. Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun shared the latest Holliday update on X, formerly Twitter.

“Jackson Holliday update: Holliday is taking live batting practice this week. Craig Albernaz said Holliday's goal of being ready to start his rehab assignment March 27 in Norfolk is a ‘realistic' option,” Calvin Meyer wrote.

Holliday, who was selected with the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, is hoping to return sooner rather than later. He won't make his 2026 debut until the injury is completely healed, of course. The fact that Holliday is taking live batting practice is encouraging. Potentially starting his rehab assignment just a day after the Orioles' season opener could lead to a short stint on the IL.

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The 22-year-old second baseman played his first full season at the big league level in 2025. Holliday ultimately slashed .242/.314/.375 across 149 games played. He added 17 home runs, 17 stolen bases and 21 doubles.

It was not a perfect season by any means, but Holliday displayed his potential. The O's still believe he can become a star at some point in the future. Perhaps Holliday will have his breakout campaign once he returns from his hand injury.

At the moment, Holliday's focus is on recovering from the injury. The Orioles will continue to monitor and provide updates on his status as they are made available.