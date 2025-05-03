The Baltimore Orioles have been plagued by injuries to key players early in the 2025 season. The banged up club has struggled mightily over the first month and a half. The rocky start earned the Orioles an ‘F’ grade from ESPN as the team has fallen to last place in the AL East with a 13-18 record.

The Orioles’ pitching staff has been hit particularly hard by injuries as Zach Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish have all missed time in 2025. Baltimore moved Eflin to the 15-day injured list in early April.

However, the team received some positive news about the pitcher. Eflin told reporters he’s felt good for the last 1.5-2 weeks, according to MASN’s Roch Kubatko on X. The 10th-year veteran will begin his rehab assignment with the Aberdeen IronBirds on Sunday. It’s possible Eflin will only need one Minor League start before he can rejoin the Big League club.

The Orioles badly need Zach Eflin to get healthy

The Orioles landed Eflin in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays at the deadline last season. He immediately upgraded Baltimore’s rotation, going 5-2 with a 2.60 ERA, 1.120 WHIP and 7.6 K/9 in nine second-half starts.

The Orioles made the playoffs with a 91-71 record in 2024. However, the team was swept by the Kansas City Royals in the Wild Card round. It’s the third straight early exit from the postseason for Baltimore. The team hasn’t won a playoff series since 2014.

Eflin entered the 2025 season as the Orioles' de facto ace. He made three starts this year, posting a 3.00 ERA and 0.833 WHIP. However he experienced shoulder fatigue early on and was ultimately placed on the IL with a low-grade lat strain.

Orioles GM Mike Elias attempted to prevent panic after the team’s brutal start. But injuries took their toll and Baltimore continued to lose.

Bradish underwent Tommy John surgery last June and has yet to make his season debut in 2025. Rodriguez, meanwhile, opened the year on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation. He then suffered a lat strain that set his recovery back. According to a recent injury update, the team is hopeful he can begin throwing before the end of May and return to the rotation this season.