With the Baltimore Orioles having pitching issues throughout this season, they recently received an injury update on Grayson Rodriguez, according to Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner.

“Mike Elias said Orioles right-hander Grayson Rodriguez (lat strain) will have re-imaging in a few weeks. If that is positive, he could possibly throw a baseball before the end of May. Elias expects Rodriguez back before the end of year,” Kostka wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Rodriguez sustained the injury while he was recovering from the right elbow inflammation that caused him to be on the 15-day injured list to open the season. The right-hander has been dealing with injuries for some time, as he had soreness in his right triceps during Spring Training, and two days later, he had to be put on the IL.

Early in April, Rodriguez reported that he had soreness in his right shoulder after throwing two bullpen sessions. In 2022, he missed three months of the season because of a lat strain when he was at Triple-A Norfolk. Last season, he was on the IL twice for right shoulder inflammation and a right lat/teres strain.

The hope for Rodriguez this year was to come in healthy and be an ace for the Orioles' rotation after they lost Corbin Burnes. Now, the hope is that he can return as soon as possible so he can boost a pitching crew that has dealt with injuries.

The Orioles are now 12-18 and last in the AL East, and they recently held a hitters-only meeting. Rodriguez opened up about the meeting while talking to Foul Territory TV.

“You take some veterans who can run the meetings and stuff like that, I mean that's good. That's kinda saying ‘there's really no drama that's happening in the clubhouse right now.' Which is good. I think that some teams that are losing games kinda have a little bit of extra drama. Right now, not really seeing that in the clubhouse. I think guys are trying to figure it out, trying to come up with different ways we can score runs, kinda getting back to the basics,” Rodriguez said.