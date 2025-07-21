The Baltimore Orioles selected two catchers in the early stages of the MLB Draft. They also have catcher Samuel Basallo as their top prospect. With the MLB trade deadline approaching, Baltimore should be looking to sell, considering its dismal record. But Ken Rosenthal says former Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman is not a trade candidate despite the recent additions.

“The Orioles’ selections of two players listed as catchers with their first two draft picks did not reflect a lack of confidence in Adley Rutschman, according to a source briefed on the club’s thinking,” Rosenthal wrote. “Still, Rutschman’s long-term future in Baltimore is not as certain as it once appeared. He is under club control for only two more seasons. The Orioles’ interest in signing him to an extension might be waning.”

Rosenthal went on to say that the Orioles' first-round pick, Ike Irish, is not purely a catcher and that they took Caden Bodine because they saw him as good value. They now have three catchers in the system that could be the future of the organization. Rutschman's play of late has not instilled confidence in fans, but the team is not going to trade him yet.

Rutschman started the All-Star Game for the American League last year. He had a .780 OPS with 16 homers at the break in 2024. After the break, he hit just .207 with a .585 OPS and only three homers. He had only one hit in the postseason, ending a disappointing season with a dud.

The Orioles still had high expectations as a team coming into the season. Rutschman has a .227 batting average and a .691 OPS this season and did not make the All-Star Game. They are in last place in the AL East and could get a haul for Rutschman now, but they want to keep this core together.