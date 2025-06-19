The Boston Red Sox are 39-37 heading into their weekend series against the San Francisco Giants. All eyes will be on Alex Cora as he leads his team against Rafael Devers and the Giants after trading him away. Sunday's deal was the first blockbuster of what experts anticipate will be a wild Major League Baseball Trade Deadline.

The Red Sox are far from done when it comes to adjusting their roster. Boston sent Kristian Campbell back down to the minors on Thursday after his struggles. However, there are players on the roster that could be sent to a new team within the next month. Trevor Story, Jarren Duran, and Lucas Giolito are no longer fits on a team looking for direction.

The Devers trade has not impacted the Red Sox momentum, much to the joy of Cora. Boston has won eight of their last ten games entering this weekend. However, with teams like the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals right behind them in the American League Wild Card race, fans wonder if contending for a playoff spot is the best move for the team.

If the Red Sox decide to throw in the towel, their veterans could be the first to go. Here are three players that Boston should sell high on before the trade deadline on July 31.

Outfielder Jarren Duran

Jarren Duran is coming off an All-Star season in 2024. If the Red Sox decide to trade him away, it won't be because he is playing poorly. His numbers are a bit lower than what he did in 2023 and 2024, but he is still an asset in Cora's lineup. An outfielder with a career batting average over .250 coming off a 20 home run season will always have a place on an MLB roster.

What makes the Red Sox's situation unique is the emergence of their young players. At the beginning of the season, Duran was the undisputed starting left fielder in Boston. However, Cedanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and top prospect Roman Anthony have played well enough to warrant full time responsibilities. Cora has more than enough talent on his roster, but not enough room in his starting lineup for them all.

Duran is a good trade target because he has already proven himself in the majors. The former All-Star is on a one-year deal with a team option this offseason. That kind of future control is enticing to a team looking to contend either this year or in 2026. His talent and contract situation make him an intriguing name to watch on a Red Sox team shifting focus from now to their future.

Shortstop Trevor Story

Trevor Story's name has already been thrown around in trade rumors. However, the Red Sox shortstop could be more motivated to move on after seeing what happened to Devers. The 32-year-old was confused with Boston's decision to send their best batter away before the deadline. If the Red Sox and Cora are truly committed to their young talent, Story could be next.

Anthony is the most popular of Boston's trio of top prospects, but Marcelo Mayer has been just as good. Unfortunately for him, he sits behind Story on Cora's depth chart. Once again, too much talent, not enough space on the roster. Boston's choice went it comes to Story is clear; they should try to make the most of his start to the season and trade him and his contract away.

If the veteran shortstop does not opt out of the last three years of his deal, he is a secure option for contending teams to turn to. Story has had a few bright moments for the Red Sox in 2025, but he isn't the player he was when Boston acquired him. Mayer is the future for the Red Sox at shortstop, and Story's exit could pave the way for their young star.

Starting Pitcher Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito was out with injury for the first month of the MLB season. Since his return, the 30-year-old righty has been an intriguing player to monitor. His 3-1 record across his nine starts in 2025 is good, but a 4.71 ERA tells a different story. The Red Sox brought him in this offseason to complement Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler, and he has done just that.

Giolito signed a two-year deal, $38.5 million deal with Boston, making his contract one that is easy to move. His experience as a starter across the league makes him a low-risk options for contenders looking to fill out their starting rotations. While missing him is a tough blow, Cora has multiple pitching prospects that he could call up to take his place.

Giolito marks the in-between when it comes to the Red Sox's future plans. He is too old for the team to keep on the roster through a rebuild. However, he is too young for a contender to try to undervalue him in a trade. What Cora decides to do with the former All-Star could go a long way in determining just how busy Boston is in late July.