Boston Red Sox infielder Trevor Story expressed surprise and concern following the unexpected trade of Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, underscoring the disconnect between the team’s recent momentum and the front office’s strategy.

MLB.com’s Ian Browne took to X, formerly Twitter to share Story’s reaction, providing insight into the clubhouse’s response to the trade.

“The timing of it comes at a weird time,” the post reads, quoting the former 2018 Silver Slugger on Devers' departure to join the San Francisco Giants in the Bay.

Story’s remarks came amid a wave of shock in the Red Sox clubhouse, as teammates reacted to the departure of Devers. The Boston Globe’s Tim Healey noted the emotional ripple effect spreading through the team on social media as well.

“Trevor Story said he was ‘just as shocked as everyone else' about the Rafael Devers trade. He said the only member of Red Sox management to address the team so far has been Alex Cora.”

The move sent shockwaves through a Red Sox team that had finally found its footing. Riding a 36–36 record and surging on an 8–2 run over the last 10 games, Boston appeared to be gaining real momentum. During that stretch, the club swept the New York Yankees, one of the best teams in baseball, and took a series from the Atlanta Braves, a perennial contender that has struggled mightily out of the gate this season. The turnaround reignited hopes for a playoff push, with improved performances on both sides of the ball and a renewed sense of cohesion in the clubhouse.

In that context, the decision to part ways with the three-time All-Star felt abrupt and disorienting. Executing such a major roster move in the midst of a hot streak raised serious questions about whether the front office was prioritizing long-term planning at the expense of the team’s immediate competitive outlook. Devers is headed to the Bay in a deal centered around a prospect-heavy return, including pitchers Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks, outfield prospect James Tibbs III, and pitching prospect Jose Bello.

San Francisco will absorb the remaining $255 million on Devers’ contract. However, the unexpected nature of the deal raises fresh questions about the Red Sox’s roster-building strategy, which now appears to be shifting direction midseason.

Sources indicate tension between Devers and management led to a transactional decision despite on-field performance. Devers allegedly declined a position change to first base, complicating team culture and fueling the trade. Boston may now rely more heavily on its young core—Story, Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer—while anticipating the development of acquired prospects.

As the Red Sox navigate this abrupt organizational pivot, Cora remains the only figure from leadership to directly address the clubhouse. While the trade may offer long-term financial flexibility, it risks undermining recent on-field progress and further eroding fan confidence in the franchise’s long-term direction.