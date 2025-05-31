The Boston Red Sox have no shortage of promising talent in their farm system, and right now no name is hotter than Roman Anthony. Widely viewed as one of baseball’s top prospects, Anthony has been torching Triple-A pitching for Boston’s affiliate in Worcester, and calls for his major league debut are growing louder by the day. Amid the buzz, Marcelo Mayer—freshly promoted to the majors himself—has thrown his full support behind his longtime teammate.

Mayer spoke to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, who then took to X, formerly Twitter, to share Mayer’s thoughts on Anthony’s MLB readiness.

“I think he’s ready. Obviously, playing with him every single day for the last two years, I get to see the type of player he is and the type of person he is. I think his transition is going to be pretty smooth to the big leagues whenever that may be. I know he’s gonna be ready.”

That level of confidence is significant coming from Mayer, who knows Anthony’s work ethic and talent firsthand. The two have come up through the Red Sox prospects pipeline together and now sit at the forefront of what many hope is the franchise’s next great core.

Anthony, still just 21 years old, has been outstanding at Triple-A Worcester, posting a .306 batting average with eight home runs and a .940 OPS. His combination of advanced plate discipline, power to all fields, and steady presence in the batter’s box has drawn praise from evaluators across the league. While the Red Sox front office continues to emphasize a careful development plan, the quality of Anthony’s production—and the consistency behind it—is making his case for a call-up increasingly difficult to ignore.

Meanwhile, Mayer is making his own impression in Boston. Called up amid an injury to Alex Bregman, he handled third base duties with maturity well beyond his years—despite having limited experience there in the minors. His strong defensive plays, including a highlight-reel leaping catch, have stood out even as his bat finds its footing.

The Red Sox have shown a clear willingness to lean on young talent in 2025, having already promoted Kristian Campbell to start the season and recently elevating Mayer in response to an infield injury. Mayer’s smooth transition and immediate defensive impact only intensify the spotlight on Anthony. With the lineup still searching for stability, the pressure is mounting on Boston’s front office to give their top outfield prospect a chance to make his mark.

For now, the wait continues—but the endorsements from inside the clubhouse suggest that when Anthony’s number is called, the Red Sox know they’ll be getting a player who’s not just talented, but truly ready.