As rumors surround the Boston Red Sox in what the team plans to do this winter and in the offseason, there is one player who has flown under the radar in regard to the trade market. While the rumors won't stop swirling around the Red Sox, Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic have the latest on what to expect from the team.

The two MLB reporters would say that the team has “quietly shopped” starting pitcher Brayan Bello, though the insiders would mention that someone “briefed on Boston's conversations disputed.” On the other hand, Bello's name does come up when other ball clubs ask about the Red Sox's young pitching.

“On another front, a rival executive said Monday the Red Sox have “quietly shopped” right-hander Brayan Bello, a characterization a person briefed on Boston’s conversations disputed. That person, however, said Bello’s name often surfaces when teams ask about the Red Sox’s young pitching,” Rosenthal and Sammon wrote.

The reporters do mention how his current contract “adds to his appeal,” plus the fact that he has yet to reach what his talent suggests at 26 years old.

“Bello, 26, is owed $50.5 million over the next four seasons, including a $1 million buyout on a $21 million club option for 2030,” Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. “His 3.35 ERA over 166 2/3 innings last season was encouraging. But teams are more apt to look at his expected ERAs — 4.56 in 2024, 4.52 in 2025 — as a better reflection of his performance.”

It remains to be seen what Boston does with Bello, who has played four seasons with the team, as the Red Sox look to further improve after finishing 89-73, which put them third in the AL East.