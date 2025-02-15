The Boston Red Sox and Alex Bregman recently agreed to a contract. However, the Red Sox already have an All-Star third baseman in Rafael Devers, so will Bregman play the hot corner or elsewhere?

“We'll talk about that later on,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said in response to whether or not Bregman will play second base, via Ian Browne of MLB.com. “Right now, there's a lot of stuff going on as far as where we're going to be roster-wise, and we'll make the decision when we have to make it.”

Which position will Alex Bregman play for the Red Sox?

Bregman very well could take over second base duties in Boston. That would give the Red Sox an infield of Devers, Bregman, Trevor Story and Tristons Casas. If Bregman ends up at third base, though, Devers could move to either first base or designated hitter.

Cora has not committed to Bregman playing second or third, though. The Red Sox will evaluate the situation throughout spring training before making a final decision. Devers may not love the idea of switching positions either, as he has primarily played third base for the Red Sox since 2017.

Moving on from the Houston Astros will be an adjustment for Alex Bregman. He had previously spent his entire MLB career in Houston. Bregman made his big league debut in 2016 and has earned two World Series championships and two All-Star selections since. The veteran infielder is now preparing for his next chapter, however.

There is plenty of excitement in Boston with the two-time champion set to join the ball club. The Red Sox are hungry for their first championship since 2018. The hope in Boston is that Bregman can help lead them back to the Fall Classic.

The only question is whether Bregman will play second or third base for his new team.