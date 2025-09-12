Boston sports fans have a way of telling you when you're doing a good job, as Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora found out at a local Legal Sea Foods restaurant. As the Red Sox's AL East race heats up between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays, Cora saw firsthand how appreciative fans are of his team's 2025 MLB regular season.

Cora revealed a great story about Red Sox fans from dining at Legal Sea Foods, per MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.

“Two people offered to pay the check. I was like, ‘Wow. This is going well,'” Cora said.

Winners of three of their last five outings, the Red Sox are trailing the Yankees by 0.5 games in the AL Wild Card standings. They trail the AL East's first-placed Blue Jays by 3.5 games.

World Series champion says Red Sox-Yankees rivalry is back

It's been a while since Major League Baseball has seen its oldest rivalry in an AL East pennant race. 2004 World Series champion Kevin Millar declared the Red Sox rivalry is back, and he's here for it, as he believes MLB is in a better place when they're fighting for playoff positioning against the Yankees.

Millar believes the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry makes the end of the regular season all the more exciting, he said, per MLB Network's International Talk.

“There is a buzz in September no matter what,” Millar said, via MLB Network's Intentional Talk. “I'm only speaking with experience… This rivalry is back. I've told you guys this before: certain teams, certain rivalries, the sport is better. Red Sox, Yankees, as much as you're sick of seeing it when you're not on the Red Sox-Yankees, if you've been a part of it, you understand it… It's better when they're both good.

“It was not fun the last few years when the Red Sox were all the way at the bottom or near the bottom, and the Yankees were really good, or vice versa. It's good like this,” Millar concluded.

"There is a buzz… this rivalry is back."@KMillar15 is excited for the Yankees and Red Sox this weekend!@SieraSantos | @Dempster46 pic.twitter.com/uoBKLPGfxs — Intentional Talk (@IntentionalTalk) September 12, 2025

Red Sox manager Alex Cora and his team will have an opportunity to take a significant lead in their Wild Card race when they host the Yankees in a three-game series at Fenway Park, starting on Friday.