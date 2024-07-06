Designated hitter Masataka Yoshida and shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela were the heroes for the Boston Red Sox as they came back to beat the New York Yankees 5-3 in extra innings on Friday night.

Down to their last strike in the top of the ninth inning with the Yankees up 3-1, Yoshida took a 3-2 sinker from Yankees closer Clay Holmes deep over the Yankee Stadium short porch to tie the game and send it to extra innings.

MASATAKA YOSHIDA TIES IT UP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/b41ikeT66W — MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2024

Then, in the 10th inning, Ceddanne Rafaela came up to the plate with the automatic runner on second and crushed a 95 mile-per-hour fastball from Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle to center field to put the Red Sox up 5-3 and give them their first lead of the game.

Ceddanne Rafaela's 2-run tank gives the @RedSox the lead in extras! pic.twitter.com/lenDIFAVhA — MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2024

Red Sox closer Kenley Jensen was then able to hold off a late Yankees rally in the bottom of the 10th, getting superstar slugger Aaron Judge to foul out with runners on first and third and no outs and retiring the side in order to get his 17th save of the season.

After the game, manager Alex Cora spoke about Yoshida's late-inning heroics with MLB.com's Ian Browne.

“[Yoshida], he’s finding his rhythm,” Cora said to Browne. “We know he's a good hitter. He hasn't hit for power [this season], but the short porch in right, and he got a good pitch to hit and drove it.”

Masataka Yoshida is heating up for Alex Cora and the Red Sox

Yoshida, who signed a 5-year, $90 million contract last offseason with the Red Sox after coming over from Japan, has often struggled to live up to the lofty expectations that came with that contract. However, over the past few weeks, he's been one of the Red Sox's best hitters, batting .324 over his last 10 games.

“Situation-wise, and the stadium, here at Yankee Stadium, I think that’s one of the biggest highlights of my career with the Red Sox,” Yoshida said to Browne.

Cora also had some high praise for Rafaela after his go-ahead 10th inning home run.

“He’s been doing a good job,” Alex Cora said to Browne. “Hunting pitches in the zone, hitting the ball hard. We just want him to do the job in that situation. Just hit the ball to right-center, or hit a ground ball to second, stay on the pitch, and he crushed it.”

Ceddanne Rafaela's elite rookie season with the Red Sox

Rafaela has been a revelation for the Red Sox this season. He currently leads all rookies with 49 RBI and 27 extra base hits, leads all American League rookies with 42 runs, 74 hits, and 124 total bases, and is second in AL rookies with 10 home runs and 11 stolen bases, all while playing elite defense at shortstop and center field.

After Friday's win, the Red Sox, who currently hold the third AL Wild Card spot, have won five straight games and 15 of their last 20. They are now a season-high nine games above .500 with a 48-39 record.

The Yankees are now just 4.5 games up on the Red Sox. With two more games left in the series this weekend, things could get even closer in the standings between the two rivals.