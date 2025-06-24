The Boston Red Sox have been searching for a spark during a stretch of inconsistent play and injury setbacks. Ahead of their series against the Angels — with Game 1 underway — manager Alex Cora provided an encouraging update on outfielder Masataka Yoshida.

According to Sean McAdam of MassLive, Cora said Yoshida could begin a rehab assignment as early as next week.

“There’s a good chance he’ll go on a rehab assignment next week,” the Red Sox manager said. “We’re going to push him a little harder with the throwing this week, training-wise and all that stuff, see how he responds. We believe he’s over the hump already, but now it’s push him with a little more work, more throws and all that stuff — back-to-back days — and see how he reacts.”

This rehab update comes at a crucial time. Boston’s offense has been plagued by strikeouts and inconsistency, and the recent Rafael Devers trade left the designated hitter role wide open. With Yoshida owning a career slash line of .285/.343/.433 over his first two MLB seasons, his disciplined approach could bring much-needed stability to the lineup.

Yoshida underwent shoulder surgery in October 2024 and experienced setbacks in the spring. After receiving a cortisone shot in May, he resumed throwing in June. Now, it appears he’s nearing full readiness. While he may not need the full 20-day rehab window, Cora made clear the team will evaluate his response to increased workload before making a final call.

The return timeline of the 31-year old outfielder could line up with early July, potentially allowing him to rejoin the team ahead of the All-Star break. Triple-A Worcester remains the most likely rehab destination, though that has not yet been confirmed.

Yoshida played in 108 games last season, hitting .280 with 10 home runs and 56 RBIs. As Boston tries to climb out of the AL East cellar at 39-40 and sitting fourth in a division where every team but the Orioles is over .500, his return, even in a DH role,  could provide the veteran presence this lineup sorely needs.

This update reinforces the Red Sox' belief that Yoshida remains a key piece of their plan — and his return may be just around the corner.