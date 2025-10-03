The Boston Red Sox saw their 2025 season come to an end in a 4-0 loss to the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series. While the defeat ended the Red Sox 2025 season, manager Alex Cora used his postgame remarks to highlight the dominance of Yankees rookie pitcher Cam Schlittler.

In a post by Boston Herald reporter Mac Cerullo on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Red Sox manager offered blunt respect for the opposing starter, who struck out 12 in his postseason debut.

“We had to be perfect, because he was perfect.”

Schlittler, a Massachusetts native who grew up a fan of the Red Sox, delivered an outing for the ages. The rookie threw eight scoreless frames, striking out batters with a fastball that touched 100 miles per hour. The poise he possessed on the mound helped the Pinstripes advance while silencing the Red Sox lineup. Cora admitted that his hitters were simply overmatched by the power and consistency they faced across the night.

Game 3 marked the conclusion of a tightly contested Yankees vs. Red Sox series. Boston took Game 1 behind strong pitching before falling late in Game 2. In the finale, early defensive miscues opened the door for the Yankees decisive four-run fourth inning, and Schlittler never looked back. Despite the result, Cora credited his own team for battling through the season and showing growth that should carry forward into the 2026 campaign.

For Boston, the loss hurts, but Cora’s message reflected respect and honesty. His words framed the moment not as an excuse but as recognition of a young pitcher who seized the spotlight. As the Red Sox shift into the offseason, this Wild Card exit becomes both a disappointment and a motivator for what lies ahead in 2026.