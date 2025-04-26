Following a brutal year-plus, Lucas Giolito has finally reached the end of a long road to recovery. The veteran starting pitcher is set to make his Boston Red Sox debut.

After undergoing an internal brace procedure to repair a partial tear in his UCL in 2024 and enduring a hamstring injury in March, Gioltio will join the big-league roster for its upcoming road series versus the Toronto Blue Jays. Although the team could certainly use starting rotation depth, his rehab outings are leaving fans leery.

Giolito posted a 5.19 ERA in five starts across Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, walking a startling 13 batters in 17 1/3 innings. The Red Sox are not letting the poor numbers deter them from sending the 2019 All-Star to an MLB mound.

“Obviously we saw the line but he’s healthy and he’s ready so the plan is for him to be with us in Toronto,” manager Alex Cora said, per MassLive's Christopher Smith. “Most likely Game 2 (Wednesday).” Boston invested a two-year, $38.5 million contract in Giolito, so the organization will at least give him a chance to secure a spot in the rotation.

Though, if he continues to struggle, the team cannot afford to let money dictate its decision-making. Both Hunter Dobbins and Richard Fitts have fared well plugging in for injures starters Giolito, Brayan Bello and Kutter Crawford. They have done enough to create a rotation dilemma.

Lucas Giolito will now look to render it meaningless when he heads to the Great White North. He finished the 2023 campaign on a sour note, posting 6.89 and 7.04 ERAs with the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians, respectively. Hopefully, Boston will get the version of Giolito that twice finished in the top-1o for American League Cy Young voting while on the Chicago White Sox.

He sports a 4.43 lifetime ERA and 1,077 strikeouts in eight seasons, as he gets set to begin the latest chapter of his MLB career.