Despite boasting plenty of accolades, few people viewed Aroldis Chapman as a strong closer candidate entering 2025. The Boston Red Sox named him to the role because they did not have a better option. Now, amid an improbably magnificent campaign, the organization is committing at least another year to the veteran left-hander. Chapman and the Sox are in agreement on a contract extension that will pay him $13.3 million for 2026, per reporter Francys Romero.

The deal also includes a $13 million vesting option for 2027 that can become a mutual option if it is not triggered. The main takeaway, though, is that Boston will not have to shop for a new ninth-inning man this offseason.

Craig Breslow has made questionable decisions in his brief tenure as Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer, but he deserves massive praise for scooping up the Cuban flamethrower in free agency. And Chapman deserves substantial credit for completely reinventing himself at 37 years of age.

Aroldis Chapman is dominating in his 16th season

Although the southpaw came to the club as a former American League Reliever of the Year, seven-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, he also had the reputation of being erratic. Even at his best, Chapman had a habit of losing the strike zone and giving batters a free base.

He is exhibiting supreme command this year, however, walking only 7.3 percent of the hitters he has faced. That one major adjustment is accentuating his elite four-seam fastball. Chapman has a 4-3 record with an eye-popping 1.04 ERA, 74 strikeouts, 0.673 WHIP and a stunning .363 OPS against in 52 innings pitched. He has not allowed a hit since July 23.

His biggest contribution of all is reflected in the standings. Despite dropping two consecutive home games to the last-place Pittsburgh Pirates (61-76), the Red Sox (75-62) currently sit in second place in the American League Wild Card standings. If they can avoid additional lapses like the ones they experienced the last two nights, then they should return to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Chapman has given Red Sox a whole new feel

There are many individuals responsible for this apparent turnaround — Garrett Crochet is a Cy Young contender, Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito add vital stability near the top of the starting pitching rotation, rookie Roman Anthony has the “It factor” and Alex Bregman brings a strong leadership presence to the clubhouse — but Aroldis Chapman has helped transform a bullpen that was consistently unreliable and is now statistically the best one in the AL.

The Red Sox are winning the type of games it used to lose, and he is a major reason why. Chapman is clearly happy in Boston and can now move forward knowing he does not have to relocate. That is a feeling he has not experienced in a few years. This is a situation where both player and organization truly needed each other. They will celebrate the news, before quickly turning their attention back to what has the chance to become a special 2025 season.