The Boston Red Sox brought Alex Bregman in as a last-second free-agency addition. After a Hall-of-Fame-caliber nine years with the Houston Astros, he signed a three-year deal full of opt-outs with Boston. But he has always played third base in the majors, a position manned by Rafael Devers with the Red Sox. ESPN's Jeff Passan spoke about the potential third base drama in Beantown after Devers said he would not move off the position.

“The money in this situation is such that they are buying Rafael Devers' bat and they can move him wherever the hell they want to,” Passan said on the Baseball Tonight podcast. “The only question for me at this point is; does this get ugly to the point where he wants out?”

Bregman may only be in Boston for one year, as he has a player option after every year of his contract. That is not worth trading the franchise cornerstone for. Devers is under contract through 2032 and is the face of the Red Sox. But if things get nasty, maybe there is a move on the horizon.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has publically spoken about playing Bregman at second base and shut down moving Devers. But that may not be the reality as spring training opens.

What should the Red Sox do at third base?

The Red Sox created this drama by signing Bregman. They had to see it coming and must have presented a plan to Bregman to get him to sign. With the other offers from the Cubs and the Tigers on the table, Bregman likely would not have signed in Boston if his position was a question.

The plan is likely to play Bregman at second base and keep Devers at third to start the season. If Tristan Casas gets hurt, Devers can move to first and Bregman can play third. And if Devers gets hurt, Bregman can play the hot corner. Positional versatility is important when building an infield and they have that in spades.

Bregman is important to the Red Sox because he is a righty hitter, something they lack in their lineup. And with the Green Monster out in left field asking for homers and easy doubles just like the Crawford Boxes, Bregman should fit in offensively just fine. Finding a place for him in the infield should be easy and not necessitate a trade of Rafael Devers.