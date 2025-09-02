Fenway Park is one of the most popular sports venues in the world for a major reason. Beantown has become Title Town, and the Boston Red Sox have contributed to that feat with multiple championships since 2004. Fenway Park is special because it sees a lot of history, even to this day.

Pesky Pole is the famous right field foul pole in the short porch. Many Red Sox hitters, primarily lefties, have smashed many short home runs over the wall that are considered some of the shortest of all time. Who would have thought that 2025 would be the year that two of the shortest home runs ever in that field would take place?

Earlier this season, the Boston Red Sox hosted the Los Angeles Angels. In a wild, high-scoring affair, the Red Sox won the game thanks to a walk-off 308-foot home run by Ceddanne Rafaela.

Last night, Trevor Story managed to hit a homer off Pesky Pole, one foot shorter than Rafaela's.

Trevor Story just hit one of the strangest home runs ever pic.twitter.com/ZWLUHgrTNF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

According to MLB stats, Rafaela and Story have made history with some of the shortest home runs ever by teammates.

A pair of @RedSox teammates share a rare feat … TWO of the shortest over-the-wall home runs in the Statcast Era were hit at Fenway Park in 2025 🤯 (MLB x @GoogleCloud) pic.twitter.com/pvQIB9sx9a — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) September 2, 2025

Here is what Story said after his bizarre home run.

“It was weird for sure,” Story said. “Off the bat, I wasn’t sure if it would stay fair, and then seeing it bounce around like that was crazy. I’ll take it, though.” His reaction perfectly captured the chaotic sequence that unfolded.”

With the way the Red Sox are playing right now, it won't be shocking to see another historic event happen at Fenway Park this season. The Sox are on pace to be a postseason team and have the talent to win yet another World Series.