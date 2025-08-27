The Boston Red Sox are still trying to sort out who’ll take over the No. 5 spot in their starting rotation. Many fans speculated that the team might call top prospect Payton Tolle for a Fenway debut this weekend, but recent updates confirm otherwise.

According to The Boston Globe’s Tim Healey, Tolle is scheduled to pitch Friday for Triple-A Worcester, either as a starter or working behind left-hander Shane Drohan, who recently returned from the 60-day injured list.

That plan effectively rules him out of consideration to start for Boston on either Friday or Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Tolle, Boston’s No. 2 prospect, has been one of the most dominant arms in the minors this season. In just 91 2/3 innings, he has racked up 133 strikeouts, showcasing some of the most electric stuff in the Red Sox system.

His rapid rise has been impressive, as just a year ago, the 22-year-old second-round pick had yet to throw a professional pitch. Since then, he has earned two promotions and quickly excelled in his limited Triple-A sample.

No matter how strong his performance has been, the team still has to factor in roster logistics. Tolle is not on the 40-man roster and doesn’t need to be protected from the Rule 5 Draft this offseason, giving Boston the flexibility to delay his promotion. Although he remains playoff eligible as long as he was in the organization before September 1, the Red Sox appear inclined to keep him in Worcester for now, barring an urgent need.

The rotation crunch has been amplified by injuries. Richard Fitts, who was in the mix for the open spot, landed on the injured list with right arm neuritis. Medical evaluations point to the issue being in his biceps and surrounding nerves, not the UCL, which keeps a late-season return in play. Meanwhile, Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, and Hunter Dobbins are already out for the year, testing Boston’s pitching depth.

That leaves other options on the table. Kyle Harrison, acquired in the Rafael Devers trade with the Giants, threw just 38 pitches across three innings on Tuesday for Worcester, lining him up as a potential Saturday option. His most recent outing wasn’t as sharp as he failed to record a single whiff and landed only 55% of his pitches for strikes, but the Pirates’ struggles against left-handed pitching make him a viable candidate.

Another possibility is Walker Buehler, who has shifted to a bullpen role but remains stretched out enough to cover multiple innings. The Red Sox expect Dustin May to slot into the rotation this weekend, likely starting Friday or Saturday after he last pitched on August 24 against the New York Yankees.

Manager Alex Cora has not ruled out Tolle entirely, but his comments suggest Boston is leaning toward more seasoned arms in the short term:

“We haven’t talked about that, but there’s guys available down there who I think can do the job here at the big league level.”

For now, Tolle’s debut will have to wait. His path remains one of the most closely watched in the organization, as the Red Sox weigh the urgency of their playoff push against the long-term development of their most promising pitching prospect.