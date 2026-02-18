MLB is going back to the 2023 jersey template, and the Boston Red Sox caught some heat after revealing what their uniforms would look like for the 2026 campaign. After seeing the reactions, the franchise cleared the air about what led to them finalizing their uniforms for next season.

The Red Sox posted on social media that Fanatics initially created the uniform exactly how the club wanted it to be made. However, upon seeing the uniforms in person, Boston claims they wanted the home white jerseys to be adjusted. The new uniforms will be ready to go by Opening Day.

“As part of Major League Baseball's return to the 2023 jersey template, we approved a design for our home white jerseys, which Fanatics produced exactly to our specs. Once they were produced and seen in person, we felt there should be more spacing between the lettering and piping. In collaboration with MLB and Fanatics, we're adjusting the home whites to achieve this separation. The updated jerseys will be ready for Opening Day. We are grateful to our partners for their ongoing support.”

Some fans don't seem to be too happy about the home white jerseys for this season. The Red Sox jersey template provides a wide spacing down the middle. Which, most individuals are fine with this. However, numerous users on X, formerly known as Twitter, don't like that Boston is maintaining the same lettering font as 2025.

The lettering on the Red Sox jerseys this year is SO bad. Went back to the old template with wider spaced piping down the middle, but using last year's lettering template. So, so, so bad. pic.twitter.com/dW777QvWaa — Cory Brinson (@CBrinson47) February 17, 2026

No matter how fans feel about it, these appear to be the jerseys the club will wear in 2026. The Red Sox take on the Cincinnati Reds on Opening Day. However, they won't have their first home game until April 3 against the San Diego Padres.