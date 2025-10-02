The Boston Red Sox are placing the fate of their 2025 season in the hands of a rookie. With the AL Wild Card Series tied 1-1, they’ll turn to 23-year-old southpaw rookie Connelly Early as their Game 3 starter in Thursday’s elimination clash against the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

Early has made only four big league starts since his September debut, but he’s shown poise and command beyond his experience. The decision reflects manager Alex Cora’s confidence in his young arm and the need for innings after using seven pitchers in Game 2. With bullpen fatigue setting in, the Red Sox need Early to deliver.

The matchup adds another layer of tension to the Yankees vs. Red Sox rivalry. Both teams are relying on rookies in Game 3, with the Yankees starting Cam Schlittler. Boston is hoping Early’s calm demeanor carries over into the biggest outing of his life.

Yankees Videos, the official SNY affiliate page, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to showcase the 23-year-old speaking about what this moment means to him. The clip captured the rookie’s composed mindset ahead of the biggest start of his life.

“Connelly Early says he's excited to make the Game 3 start for the Red Sox

Early, a top 10 prospect in Boston's system, has four big league starts to his name”

The video quickly sparked reaction. Some Yankees fans mocked his soft-spoken tone. Others saw quiet confidence from a pitcher unfazed by the pressure of the AL Wild Card Series. Either way, it struck a nerve.

As the Game 3 starter, Early will face one of baseball’s most dangerous lineups in front of one of its loudest crowds. For Boston, it’s a test of youth, trust, and execution.

One game will decide who advances. For the rookie and the Red Sox, the moment has arrived.