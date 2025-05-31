While fans have made their frustrations with Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora well known, there is no doubt that the team stands behind him despite the struggles in the current season. Despite the disappointing aspects of the Red Sox, the team's chief baseball officer, Craig Breslow, would speak about Cora's job status.

Cora is in his second stint with the ball club, as the earliest he's been with the team is 2018, and as is the case with any manager, when there are an immense number of struggles, he's usually the first person people point their fingers at. However, Breslow does not see it in that light and even said how Boston has “a lot of confidence” in Cora to turn them around, according to MassLive.com.

“I think it's easy to point to that and say, hey, maybe we need to do something to shake things up or rattle the cage a little bit,” Breslow said. “I'm very mindful of not making a decision irresponsibly or hastily. But again, I think at this point we have to question everything that we're doing, including I question the work that I'm doing as well. We're all in this together. I think the solution is going to come from the group that we have. But I think we have to put everything on the table.”

“We have a lot of confidence in Alex’s ability to lead this group,“ Breslow continued. ”That doesn’t mean that we don’t have conversations every day about what we might be missing or what more we can do. We obviously made a commitment to Alex. We’re gonna see that through. Right now, it’s about making sure that we’re doing everything we can to enable the 26 guys on our roster to help us win as many games as possible.”

The Red Sox haven't been “good enough,” per Craig Breslow

Article Continues Below

While the Red Sox could make roster changes, there will still be some calling for the job of Cora as the team is coming off an 81-81 record from last season. However, there's no denying the frustration from the team itself as Breslow speaks on how they have not been “good enough.”

“The simple answer is it’s not good enough,” Breslow said. “It’s not the performance we expected in the offseason. I think we could point to a number of things. We haven’t really been able to sync up offense and defense. We have been sloppy in the field at times.”

“We’ve run into to mistakes on the bases, we’re going to have to play clean baseball, we’re gonna have to start getting big hits and making big pitches if we want to rattle off the wins that we need,” Breslow continued. “It’s too late in the season and I think the evidence is too strong to just say, ‘We’re gonna be OK tomorrow when we wake up.’”

Before Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves, the team was 28-31, which puts them second-to-last in the AL East.