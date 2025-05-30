The Boston Red Sox spent most of 2025 in second place in the American League East behind the New York Yankees. However, Alex Bregman's injury has sent Boston into a spiral. After losing five straight games, Alex Cora's team finds itself in fourth place, ahead of only the Baltimore Orioles. For a team that made big offseason moves, fans expected a lot of them.

The Red Sox had three All-Stars in 2024; Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, and Tanner Houck. They added Bregman, Walker Buehler, and Garrett Crochet this winter. They have three of the top prospects in baseball waiting for Cora to give them a chance. Despite all of that, Boston has underwhelmed more than two months into the season.

Thanks to the gap that the Yankees have put between themselves and the rest of the division, the Red Sox's best chance at the postseason is as a wild card in the AL. On paper, Boston has the talent to make that happen. However, it will require a healthy rebound from Bregman and for a few players to overcome poor starts. If they can, the Red Sox are a dark horse team that opponents won't want to face in the postseason.

Here are three players who have disappointed the most in the first two months of the 2025 season.

First Baseman Triston Casas

Triston Casas might get a pass because of his injury. However, fans expected him to return to his 2023 form after missing more than half of last season. Instead, the 25-year-old struggled at the plate mightily and got hurt yet again. It isn't his fault, but his injury caused a rift between Rafael Devers and the Red Sox over what position they want him to play this season.

Casas went onto the injured list at the beginning of the month. After undergoing surgery on his left knee, Boston ruled him out for the rest of the year. He won't have the opportunity to recover from his slow start and take the pressure off of himself. When Red Sox fans think about Casas' performance in 2025, there is almost nothing good to say about their first baseman.

With Casas out, Cora turned to Romy Gonzalez to take his place after Devers refused. A quad injury sent him to the IL as well, leaving Nick Sogard to cover first base. Cora doesn't have very many options to turn to without Casas available. If Boston fans had it their way, Roman Anthony would be taught to play at first base just so that he can join the team.

Shortstop Trevor Story

Throughout the beginning of his career with the Colorado Rockies, Story established himself as one of the best shortstops in Major League Baseball. Since joining the Red Sox in 2022, though, Story's production has taken a big hit. Despite already playing more games than he did in 2024 and 2023, Story's slump has continued.

He 32-year-old has heard his name thrown around in trade rumors since the season began. In a move to put pressure on him to break out of his poor start, Cora and Boston called up Marcelo Mayer to the major leagues. It hasn't worked, though, and Story's offense is close to career-lows across the board. If he can't figure things out, his days with the team could be numbered.

With Mayer waiting in the wings, Story has become an expendable piece for the team to move. While Cora likes his veteran shortstop, his top priority is putting his team in the best position to win. At this point in the season, story might not be the best option in the infield. Story has fallen short of the high expectations put on him, as he has throughout his tenure with the Red Sox.

Starting pitcher Tanner Houck

Houck was one of three Red Sox All-Stars in 2024. His breakout campaign for Boston had fans excited to see him succeed alongside Garrett Crochet in 2025. Instead, Houck's efficiency on the mound dropped off a cliff. After going 0-3 in his first nine starts of the season, Houck went on the injured list with an elbow injury. He is going through a throwing program, but isn't close to a rehab start.

Houck went 9-10 last season, but his 3.12 ERA earned him the first All-Star selection of his career. In the first two months of the 2025 season, Houck nearly tripled that number, concerning Boston's fan base. There is hope around the organization that the 28-year-old can recapture the play that surprised so many people last season.

Cora's rotation could use a boost. As a group, they are near the middle of the league, despite Crochet competing for the AL Cy Young award this season. Houck would likely be the Red Sox's second starter behind Crochet, and his production is crucial to any postseason chances the team has.

Boston has the talent and leadership to make a move in the standings. However, Houck and Story need to overcome their poor starts to the year. With Casas out for the year, the Red Sox have another question to answer as the trade deadline approaches. Whether they are buying or selling later this summer, Boston is a team to watch on the market.