The Boston Red Sox lost two out of three to the San Francisco Giants over the weekend, and their series loss ended with a pair of ejections as frustrations boiled over. Umpires tossed left fielder Jarren Duran in the eighth inning on Sunday after he argued that replay should have overturned a tag call at second base. Manager Alex Cora came out to have his say and was promptly tossed himself.

“I don't really have an opinion on it,” Duran said, per the AP. “I saw what I saw, they saw what they saw. At the end of the day, I can't change it.”

The play happened when Duran singled to right field but Mike Yastrzemki threw him out trying to stretch. The Red Sox challenged the call, which replay officials confirmed.

“This game's hard enough — we shouldn't dwell on one play,” Duran added. “We just kind of brush it off.”

Cameras caught Duran swearing and after he was thrown out, he needed to be separated from umpire Doug Eddings. Then, when Cora came out to defend Duran, he said he also shared his thoughts on the other calls in the series he felt the umpires missed. Cora came to Duran's defense after the game.

“I think he got thrown out because he voiced his opinion. I'll be the one getting in trouble,” Cora said. “The check swing on Friday, the play at the plate, if I'm going to get thrown out, just make it worth it.”

How Rafael Devers faired against the Red Sox

Though the ejections may have taken some attention from the main event, the Red Sox-Giants series was mainly seen as a chance for Rafael Devers to face his former team for the first time.

Devers spent the first eight-plus years of his career in Boston before the Red Sox traded him in a shocking move last week. He has now played six games with the Giants and was sure to greet his former teammates with a home run on Saturday.

That home run was the difference as the Giants won 3-2.

“I feel really happy,” Devers said, per Maria Guardado of MLB.com. “The most important thing is that I was able to contribute to the win. I’m going to give my 100 percent and keep trying to help the team win.”

He added another hit on Sunday to finish the series 2-12 with three strikeouts.