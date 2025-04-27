The Boston Red Sox picked up a much needed 7-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday night, snapping a three-game slide that had seen their record on the season fall back to .500. The team got a spark from All-Star left fielder Jarren Duran, who stole home to help give the Red Sox a lead they never relinquished in this game.

Duran had a hot start to this game, ripping an RBI single in the second inning, only to follow that up with an RBI triple one inning later, giving Boston a 5-0 lead. One pitch after his triple, Duran bolted for home plate, and managed to sneak past the tag from Bo Naylor to score the Red Sox sixth run. After the game, Duran revealed the key that helped him determine he was going to make a mad dash for the plate.

“(Third base coach Kyle Hudson) heard him tell the umpire that he was working from the stretch, so I decided I was going to go on the first pitch,” Duran said. “It was just to keep the offense going and cause a little chaos. I knew I had it.”

Jarren Duran provides Red Sox offense with spark needed to beat Guardians

Boston's offense has run hot and cold to open the 2025 campaign, and they have found themselves in a bit of a cold streak once again as of late. Knowing that runs can be at a premium for this team, Duran decided to take matters into his own hands, recording the first straight steal of home plate for the Red Sox in 16 years since Jacoby Ellsbury did it back in 2009.

Duran remains a key part of the Red Sox offensive game plan, as he's posted a .256 batting average with one home run and 13 runs batted in so far this season. He's leading the league with three triples, and his nine stolen bases are tops in the American League. Boston will look to pick up a series victory over Cleveland when they take the field for their rubber match at 1:40 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.