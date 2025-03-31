Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers got off to the worst possible start to begin the 2024 season, going 0 for 16 with 12 strikeouts in a four-game set against the Texas Rangers. He even set an ugly MLB record in the process.

Following the Red Sox's loss to the Rangers on Sunday, former pitcher and current analyst Jonathan Papelbon bluntly said Devers must lose weight.

Via Gabrielle Starr:

“”Maybe (Devers is) out of shape. … Maybe we gotta trim a little bit of fat. … You trim fat, pigs squeal. … Is it the shoulders? Is he in shape? We don't know these things, but to me, it looks like the swing is just a little bit behind,” Papelbon said on the NESN broadcast.

Yikes. To make matters worse for Devers, he lost his spot at third base after the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman in free agency. While he publicly made it clear he wanted to keep playing at the hot corner, skipper Alex Cora instead shifted Devers over to the full-time DH in Beantown, which upset the Dominican.

Now that he's strictly in the lineup for offense, going hitless in four games is far from ideal. I mean, Devers could barely make contact with the baseball. Obviously Papelbon is just giving his brutally honest opinion, but when the bat is moving slowly, it's understandable to say he needs to shed weight.

On a more positive note, the campaign just began. Yes, Devers is struggling immensely, but there's little doubt he will figure it out. After all, Devers is one of Boston's best hitters, slashing .272 with 28 home runs and 83 RBI last year.

The Red Sox are back in action on Monday afternoon as they begin a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles, who will be one of their biggest rivals this season en route to a hopeful AL East title. We'll see if Devers can end the cold streak.