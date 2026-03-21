The Vancouver Canucks are dead last in the National Hockey League and laser-focused on looking towards the future — and they locked up a player they hope to be part of theirs on Friday.

The Canucks re-signed defenseman Victor Mancini to a two-year, $2 million contract extension, general manager Patrik Allvin announced.

“Victor has fit in nicely with our organization,” Allvin said in the official release. “He was a key part of our Calder Cup winning team last year in Abbotsford, and this season he has continued to develop his skill set with the help of our group. Depth on the backend is very important for our team moving forward and we are happy to have Victor be a part of the blue-line mix.”

The 23-year-old has split his time between AHL Abbotsford and the Canucks in 2025-26. He's appeared in 18 games in the big leagues, failing to record a point while seeing just under 14 minutes of average time on ice.

He was a key piece of Abbotsford's run to the league championship last season, registering eight points in 24 playoff contests.

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Over 33 games in the American Hockey League, he's chipped in four goals and 12 points along with 16 penalty minutes and a +1 rating. The 6-foot-3 blueliner has suited up for 49 career National Hockey League contests for the Canucks and New York Rangers, managing two goals and eight points in that span.

Originally selected in the fifth-round, 159th overall, by the Blueshirts in the 2022 NHL Draft, he split time between New York and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack to start his career. He was shipped to British Columbia in January of 2025, along with Filip Chytil, in the trade that sent JT Miller to Broadway.

With Quinn Hughes and Tyler Myers both being traded away this season — to the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars, respectively — there is a path to third pairing minutes for the youngster going forward.

It'll be interesting to see if he can crack the Canucks' roster full-time for the 2026-27 campaign. Vancouver is currently 21-39-8 with 14 games left in their regular-season, and return to action against the visiting St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.