Hunter Dobbins will be returning to the Boston Red Sox lineup ahead of their series opener against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. The 25-year-old prospect will help manager Alex Cora give Garrett Crochet and the rest of the Red Sox pitchers some rest.

Dobbins pitched well in his MLB debut against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two runs over five innings while recording a total of five strikeouts and issuing two free passes across 93 pitches. Cora picked a good game for the prospect to pitch in, facing off against one of the worst teams in the league. The Red Sox hope to start their series off with a win, and that Crochet can spin another gem against his former team.

Dobbin's return to Boston's roster comes at a time when they need pitchers to step up due to injuries. Lucas Giolito and Brayan Bello are both on the 15-day IL, leaving the pitching staff lacking arms.

Cora is struggling to manage injuries, as well as inconsistencies from Rafael Devers and Triston Casas. The Red Sox infielders were called out by their manager as they worked to get back on track. Playing a series against the White Sox should help, however.

The Boston made big moves this offseason, trading for Alex Bregman and Crochet. It is unclear just how far the Red Sox can go.

Boston currently sits at .500 on the season ahead of its series against Chicago, but is riding a two-game win streak. In their previous series against the White Sox, the Red Sox dropped two of three games. They are chomping at the bit to prove their superiority.

Dobbins will take the mound on Friday for Boston, hoping to continue his major league success. If he can, the Red Sox will build momentum that could improve their outlook for the season.