The Boston Red Sox find themselves at a crossroads in the 2025 MLB playoff race, and shortstop Trevor Story isn’t sugarcoating the reality. After a 2-1 loss to the Athletics dropped Boston to 82-69 on the season, Story spoke candidly about the Red Sox offense, which has gone ice-cold at the worst possible time.

MassLive’s Christopher Smith took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share Story’s pointed postgame comments, which highlighted both accountability and frustration from one of the clubhouse leaders.

“Obviously it’s not ideal. We’re not stacking at-bats together like we have … for most of the season. And it shows. The pitchers, I feel like they’ve had our backs, they’ve kept the games really close and done really well there. Especially tonight. Early was amazing. The bullpen held it down for the most part. You’ve gotta score more than one or two to win on a nightly basis.”

The Red Sox offense managed just five hits in Tuesday’s loss, with their only run coming in the third inning when Carlos Narvaez doubled to left-center and Rob Refsnyder scored on a fielding error by Athletics center fielder Lawrence Butler. Rookie Connelly Early delivered a strong start on the mound, but the bats once again came up short. Boston has now dropped four of its last five games and holds a slim 2 game edge over the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Wild Card standings. The A's took control in the sixth inning, tying the game on a Tyler Soderstrom double that scored Jacob Wilson. Brett Harris followed with an RBI single to left, bringing in Soderstrom and giving the A's the lead for good.

Injuries to key bats like Wilyer Abreu and Roman Anthony have complicated things, but slumps from core hitters like Alex Bregman and Masataka Yoshida have deepened the crisis. As of now, Boston ranks 23rd in OBP and 27th in walk rate since September 3.

With 11 games left in the regular season, the club needs answers quickly. Story’s honesty may provide a spark, but whether it translates into runs remains to be seen. After dropping the opener on Tuesday, the Red Sox now face a critical two-game stretch, with games against the Athletics set for Wednesday and Thursday. Both matchups are must-wins for a team clinging to postseason hopes.