Trevor Story made his thoughts on the Boston Red Sox's playoff pursuit after a 5-3 loss to the Athletics on Thursday evening very clear.

Boston has exceeded expectations throughout the 2025 season, putting themselves in the playoff picture in the second half of the year. However, the loss to the Athletics presents a temporary setback to their objective.

Story reflected on the loss after the game, per NESN. He is aware of the fact that the Red Sox control their own destiny, having a clear statement to make to reporters on the team's playoff hopes.

“We play good baseball, we get in. It's as simple as that,” Story said.

How Trevor Story, Red Sox played against Athletics

Trevor Story and the Red Sox remain firm in the playoff race. However, they will need more wins than losses to secure their spot, especially not after losing to the Athletics.

Boston got off to a slow start as the Athletics took a 4-2 lead after the third inning. The hosts just couldn't generate enough offense down the stretch as the concluded the series with a loss.

Story was a bright spot throughout the series finale. He got two hits in his four at-bats, firing a solo shot to center field in the eighth frame.

The Red Sox's bullpen was unable to prevent the Athletics from making big plays. They conceded eight hits throughout 35 at-bats, including a homer in the first inning. Brayan Bello had the start as he lasted four innings, striking out three batters while giving up five hits and three runs.

Boston fell to an 83-70 record on the season, holding the third spot of the AL East Division standings. They are three games behind the New York Yankees and six games behind the Toronto Blue Jays.

With nine games remaining, the Red Sox will look to bounce back in their next series. They will be on the road, facing the Tampa Bay Rays as Game 1 will take place on Sept. 19 at 7:35 p.m. ET.